Yusei Kikuchi will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (9-5) on Saturday, April 15 versus the Tampa Bay Rays (13-1), who will answer with Calvin Faucher. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Rays have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Blue Jays (-115). The over/under for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Faucher - TB (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Rays have yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Rays this season with a -105 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-1-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Wander Franco 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +125 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.