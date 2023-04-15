Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays play Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rays have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • TV: SNET
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Rogers Centre
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Blue Jays -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their foes are 8-1-1 in their previous 10 contests.
  • The Rays have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rays will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • Tampa Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -105 odds on it winning this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 14 opportunities.
  • The Rays have been perfect against the spread this season, going 3-0-0.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-0 3-1 7-0 6-1 8-1 5-0

