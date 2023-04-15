Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Tampa Bay Rays (13-1) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (9-5) at 3:07 PM (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Rays, who is slightly favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (1-0) to the mound, while Calvin Faucher will take the ball for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Rays have had a spread listed in three of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Rays have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Tampa Bay this season with a -105 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 7.4 runs per game (104 total runs).

The Rays have the first-best ERA (2.45) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule