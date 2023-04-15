Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .200.
- Margot has a base hit in seven of 13 games played this year (53.8%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Margot has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kikuchi (1-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
