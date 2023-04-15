On Saturday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .200.

Margot has a base hit in seven of 13 games played this year (53.8%), but no multi-hit games.

In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Margot has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

