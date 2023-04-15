On Saturday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .200.
  • Margot has a base hit in seven of 13 games played this year (53.8%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Margot has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kikuchi (1-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
