The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Jon Rahm is in 18th place at -6.

Jon Rahm at the RBC Heritage

Jon Rahm Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Rahm has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Rahm has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Rahm has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 14 -9 268 5 19 8 12 $16.9M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Rahm has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

Rahm made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Rahm last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 18th.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

Rahm will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,392 yards during the past year.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm finished in the 54th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He finished in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the Masters Tournament, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Rahm was better than 92% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Rahm shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Rahm had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Rahm's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average (3.5).

At that last competition, Rahm's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Rahm finished the Masters Tournament bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Rahm bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

+1600

All statistics in this article reflect Rahm's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

