The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has three home runs and three walks while hitting .279.

In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (23.1%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (38.5%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings