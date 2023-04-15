After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .323 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

In five of 10 games this year (50.0%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (40.0%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings