After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has a double and three walks while hitting .182.

Mejia has had a base hit in three of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Mejia has had an RBI in three games this year.

In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings