After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia has a double and three walks while hitting .182.
  • Mejia has had a base hit in three of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kikuchi (1-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
