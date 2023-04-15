On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • This season, Bethancourt has totaled at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Bethancourt has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of eight games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kikuchi (1-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.