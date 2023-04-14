After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.679) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Franco has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 38.5% of them.
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (30.8%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this season (61.5%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 3
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Berrios (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
