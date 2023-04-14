The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, take the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 123-110 win against the Magic, Herro totaled four points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Herro, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.1 18.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 3.9 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.3 PRA 28.5 29.7 26.1 PR -- 25.5 22.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Herro's opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.8 points per game, the Bulls are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.0 assists per game, the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have allowed 13.2 makes per game, 29th in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 36 15 7 2 3 1 0 12/20/2022 42 19 3 7 4 0 2 10/19/2022 34 23 6 1 4 0 2

