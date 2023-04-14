Rudy Gobert and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two players to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) face off at Target Center on Friday. Gametime is slated for 9:30 PM ET.

Game Day: Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves fell to the Lakers on Tuesday, 108-102 in OT. Their leading scorer was Karl-Anthony Towns with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 24 11 5 0 3 2 Mike Conley 23 4 4 3 1 6 Taurean Prince 14 3 0 3 0 4

Thunder's Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Thunder defeated the Pelicans 123-118. With 32 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32 5 3 3 1 2 Josh Giddey 31 9 10 0 1 3 Luguentz Dort 27 5 1 0 1 4

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (24.6), and also puts up 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Gobert posts a team-best 11.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 65.9% from the field (third in league).

Kyle Anderson is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Mike Conley is tops on the Timberwolves at 6.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 11.9 points.

Jaylen Nowell is averaging 10.8 points, 2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander tops the Thunder in scoring (31.4 points per game), and averages 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the league) and 1 block.

Josh Giddey is No. 1 on the Thunder in rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 16.6 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

The Thunder receive 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

Isaiah Joe gives the Thunder 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert MIN 10.9 12.2 2.4 0.7 1 0 Josh Giddey OKC 18 7.6 5.8 0.6 0.4 1.4 Anthony Edwards MIN 19.1 4.1 3.5 1.1 0.7 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 22 3.5 3.7 1 0.5 0.5 Kyle Anderson MIN 10.5 6 6.3 1.2 1 0.8 Jalen Williams OKC 16 3.8 3.5 1.3 0.1 1

