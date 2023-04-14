When the (8-5) go head to head against the (13-0) at Rogers Centre on Friday, April 14 at 7:07 PM ET, Jose Berrios will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 12).

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +105. The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (0-2, 11.17 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rays and Blue Jays matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favored in 13 games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rays have played in 13 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter and won each time.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played each of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Blue Jays have won two of three games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +125 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.