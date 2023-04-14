Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Tampa Bay Rays (13-0) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (8-5) at 7:07 PM (on April 14). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 victory for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (2-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (0-2, 11.17 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 8, Blue Jays 6.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite 10 times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rays are undefeated against the spread in their last three chances.

The Rays have been listed as the favorite 13 times this season and have won all of those games.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in 13 games this season when favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (101) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 2.23 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule