Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In six of 12 games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
