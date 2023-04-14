The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • In six of 12 games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Berrios (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
