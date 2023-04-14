The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In six of 12 games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings