On Friday, Luke Raley (coming off going 1-for-2 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

In five of 10 games this year, Raley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 9.4% of his plate appearances.

Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings