After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .345 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings