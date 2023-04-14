After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .345 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will send Berrios (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.