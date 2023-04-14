Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .345 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
