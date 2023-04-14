On Friday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .308 with three home runs and three walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (41.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings