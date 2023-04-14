On Friday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .308 with three home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Berrios (0-2) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
