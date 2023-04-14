Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .308 with three home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (41.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Berrios (0-2) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
