Friday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the Chicago Bulls (40-42) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Watch Adebayo, Vucevic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Heat lost to the Hawks 116-105. With 33 points, Kyle Lowry was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Lowry 33 4 5 0 0 6 Tyler Herro 26 6 0 2 0 2 Jimmy Butler 21 4 9 2 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo averages a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 20.4 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Tyler Herro averages 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 17.7 2.6 5.6 1 0 0.5 Tyler Herro 17.4 3.2 3.1 0.5 0 2.7 Bam Adebayo 11.9 6.2 2.2 0.7 0.5 0 Caleb Martin 6.8 4.6 2 1.1 0.3 0.5 Gabe Vincent 9.7 2 2.3 0.8 0.1 1.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.