Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Bulls NBA Play-In Tournament on April 14, 2023
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Bam Adebayo, Nikola Vucevic and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-161)
- Adebayo has averaged 20.4 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.9 points more than Friday's points prop total.
- Adebayo has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).
- Adebayo's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (2.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-118)
|6.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-118)
- The 26.5-point over/under for Jimmy Butler on Friday is 3.6 higher than his season scoring average (22.9).
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.
- Butler's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under.
- He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).
Tyler Herro Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-118)
|5.5 (+120)
|3.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-161)
- The 19.5-point over/under for Tyler Herro on Friday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average.
- Herro has grabbed 5.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).
- Herro averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Herro has hit three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-120)
|10.5 (-120)
|2.5 (-125)
|0.5 (-227)
- The 15.5-point over/under for Vucevic on Friday is 2.1 lower than his season scoring average.
- Vucevic's rebounding average of 11 is lower than his over/under on Friday (10.5).
- Vucevic averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.
- Vucevic's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is 1.0 more than his over/under on Friday.
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-154)
|4.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-149)
- DeMar DeRozan's 24.5 points per game average is 1.0 point more than Friday's over/under.
- DeRozan has pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
- DeRozan has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
- DeRozan has hit 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
