Player prop bet options for Bam Adebayo, Nikola Vucevic and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 2.5 (-161)

Adebayo has averaged 20.4 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.9 points more than Friday's points prop total.

Adebayo has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Adebayo's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 6.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-118)

The 26.5-point over/under for Jimmy Butler on Friday is 3.6 higher than his season scoring average (22.9).

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Butler's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under.

He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (0.5).

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-118) 5.5 (+120) 3.5 (+100) 2.5 (-161)

The 19.5-point over/under for Tyler Herro on Friday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average.

Herro has grabbed 5.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Herro averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.

Herro has hit three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-120) 10.5 (-120) 2.5 (-125) 0.5 (-227)

The 15.5-point over/under for Vucevic on Friday is 2.1 lower than his season scoring average.

Vucevic's rebounding average of 11 is lower than his over/under on Friday (10.5).

Vucevic averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Vucevic's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is 1.0 more than his over/under on Friday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-105) 4.5 (-154) 4.5 (-161) 0.5 (-149)

DeMar DeRozan's 24.5 points per game average is 1.0 point more than Friday's over/under.

DeRozan has pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

DeRozan has hit 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

