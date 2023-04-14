The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are facing off in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 20th.
  • The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are only 2.3 fewer points than the Bulls give up (111.8).
  • When Miami totals more than 111.8 points, it is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Heat have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 per game in road games.
  • Miami cedes 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced when playing at home and away from home this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% clip in away games.

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee
Gabe Vincent Questionable Hip
Nikola Jovic Out Back

