The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are facing off in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Miami shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 20th.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are only 2.3 fewer points than the Bulls give up (111.8).

When Miami totals more than 111.8 points, it is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 per game in road games.

Miami cedes 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced when playing at home and away from home this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% clip in away games.

Heat Injuries