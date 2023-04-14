Ahead of a play-in tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls (40-42) with a chance to earn a spot in the playoffs up for grabs, the Miami Heat (44-38) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 14 at FTX Arena.

The Heat head into this contest on the heels of a 116-105 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. In the Heat's loss, Kyle Lowry led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Hip 9.4 2.1 2.5 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: None

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls allow.

When Miami totals more than 111.8 points, it is 26-8.

In their last 10 games, the Heat have been putting up 113 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 208.5

