The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 208.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 208.5 points 63 times.

Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its outings this year, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat are 30-52-0 ATS this season.

Miami has won 35, or 62.5%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Miami has won 14 of its 23 games, or 60.9%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6 Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 41 games on the road.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.

When Miami puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.