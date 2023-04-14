The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 208.5 points.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 208.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Miami's contests this year is 219.3, 10.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has played 65 games this season that have gone over 208.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Chicago has compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bulls have won in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6
Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
  • Miami sports a worse record against the spread at home (14-27-0) than it does in road games (16-25-0).
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.
  • When Miami puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Seven of the Bulls' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • This year, Chicago is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
  • The Bulls put up an average of 113.1 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41
Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
17-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
26-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
23-32
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
35-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.