Heat vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 208.5 points.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|208.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Miami's contests this year is 219.3, 10.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 65 games this season that have gone over 208.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Chicago has compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have won in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|222.6
|109.8
|221.6
|219.6
|Bulls
|65
|79.3%
|113.1
|222.6
|111.8
|221.6
|227.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
- Miami sports a worse record against the spread at home (14-27-0) than it does in road games (16-25-0).
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.
- When Miami puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Seven of the Bulls' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- This year, Chicago is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
- The Bulls put up an average of 113.1 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall.
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Bulls
|43-39
|13-6
|37-45
Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.5
|113.1
|30
|22
|17-17
|35-19
|26-8
|35-19
|109.8
|111.8
|2
|7
|23-32
|28-8
|35-20
|25-11
