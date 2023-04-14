The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 208.5 points.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Miami's contests this year is 219.3, 10.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 65 games this season that have gone over 208.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Chicago's games this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Chicago has compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have won in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6 Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.

Miami sports a worse record against the spread at home (14-27-0) than it does in road games (16-25-0).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.

When Miami puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Bulls' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

This year, Chicago is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).

The Bulls put up an average of 113.1 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-11

