Heat vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 208.5.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|208.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have scored more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 65 games this season that have gone over 208.5 combined points scored.
- Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago has gone 43-39-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|222.6
|109.8
|221.6
|219.6
|Bulls
|65
|79.3%
|113.1
|222.6
|111.8
|221.6
|227.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- Miami sports a worse record against the spread in home games (14-27-0) than it does in road games (16-25-0).
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 2.3 fewer points than the Bulls give up (111.8).
- Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Bulls have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
- The Bulls put up an average of 113.1 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Bulls
|43-39
|13-6
|37-45
Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.5
|113.1
|30
|22
|17-17
|35-19
|26-8
|35-19
|109.8
|111.8
|2
|7
|23-32
|28-8
|35-20
|25-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.