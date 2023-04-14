The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 208.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have scored more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 65 games this season that have gone over 208.5 combined points scored.

Chicago's average game total this season has been 225, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has gone 43-39-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6 Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Miami sports a worse record against the spread in home games (14-27-0) than it does in road games (16-25-0).

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 2.3 fewer points than the Bulls give up (111.8).

Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

The Bulls have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).

The Bulls put up an average of 113.1 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Chicago is 35-19 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-11

