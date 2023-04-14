The Miami Heat will face the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-5.5) 208.5 -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and giving up 109.8 (second in the NBA).
  • The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).
  • The teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 221.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
  • Chicago has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

