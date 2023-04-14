The Miami Heat will face the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and giving up 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).

The teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 221.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Chicago has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

