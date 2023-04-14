Heat vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (208.5)
- The Bulls have put together a 43-39-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 11-6 against the spread compared to the 5-16-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (36 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 20-27, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.
- The Heat are delivering 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 threes per game, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
