The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 5.5)

Bulls (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (208.5)



The Bulls have put together a 43-39-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 11-6 against the spread compared to the 5-16-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (36 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 20-27, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.

The Heat are delivering 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 threes per game, but they own a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

