On Friday, Harold Ramirez (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .323 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 10 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 8.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (40.0%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Berrios (0-2) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
