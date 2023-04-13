After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 10 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.0% of those games.
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Diaz has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.