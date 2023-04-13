After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 10 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.0% of those games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 10 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings