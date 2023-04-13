Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI last time in action, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with 17 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .720.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Franco has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (33.3%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Franco has an RBI in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering hits.
