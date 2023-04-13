Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Taylor Walls (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .333 with two doubles and four walks.
- Walls will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last outings.
- In six of eight games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six games this year (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kluber (0-2) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
