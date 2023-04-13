On Thursday, Taylor Walls (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .333 with two doubles and four walks.

Walls will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last outings.

In six of eight games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six games this year (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings