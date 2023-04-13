When the (12-0) square off against the (5-7) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, April 13 at 1:10 PM ET, Jeffrey Springs will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 19).

The Red Sox are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-225). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Springs - TB (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rays and Red Sox matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Wander Franco get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been listed as the favorite 12 times this season and have won all of those games.

The Rays have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox have been posted as the underdog three times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Red Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +130 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.