How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will meet on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Jeffrey Springs will start for Tampa Bay, trying to shut down Alex Verdugo and company.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 30 total home runs, averaging 2.5 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .578 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.286).
- Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 7.7 runs per game (92 total runs).
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .367 on-base percentage.
- Rays hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 2.17 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the lowest WHIP in baseball (.954).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Springs (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- Springs is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Springs will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|James Kaprielian
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Home
|-
|Nick Pivetta
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Chris Sale
|4/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Corey Kluber
|4/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|José Berríos
|4/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Alek Manoah
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Greene
|4/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jeffrey Springs
|Nick Lodolo
