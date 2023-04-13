The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will meet on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Jeffrey Springs will start for Tampa Bay, trying to shut down Alex Verdugo and company.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 30 total home runs, averaging 2.5 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .578 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.286).

Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 7.7 runs per game (92 total runs).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .367 on-base percentage.

Rays hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 2.17 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in baseball (.954).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Springs (2-0) out for his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.

Springs is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Springs will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Home - Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox W 7-2 Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Home Taj Bradley Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox - Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josh Fleming Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds - Away Jeffrey Springs Nick Lodolo

