Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (12-0) and the Boston Red Sox (5-7) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 13.

The Rays will look to Jeffrey Springs (2-0) versus the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (0-2).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Red Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been favored in 12 games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Tampa Bay has entered six games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (92) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.17).

Rays Schedule