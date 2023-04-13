After going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .319.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 31st in slugging.

In 11 of 12 games this season (91.7%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings