Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 13 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .208 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- In four of nine games this year, Raley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 10% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kluber (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
