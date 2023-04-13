Two struggling clubs square off when the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET. Both teams have lost four in a row.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-215) Red Wings (+185) -

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 39-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 14-6 record (winning 70.0% of its games).

The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 68.3% in this game.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 275 (8th) Goals 237 (23rd) 252 (16th) Goals Allowed 270 (22nd) 70 (3rd) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 53 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (16th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In Tampa Bay's past 10 contests, it hit the over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning are putting up 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Lightning offense's 275 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.

On defense, the Lightning have allowed 252 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

Their goal differential (+23) ranks them 13th in the NHL.

