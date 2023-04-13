Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .385.
- In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Lowe has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Kluber (0-2) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
