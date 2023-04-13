After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Corey Kluber) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .259 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
  • In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Ramirez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 10% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this season, Ramirez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Kluber (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing hits.
