On Thursday, Francisco Mejia (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .167 with a double and three walks.
  • Mejia has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
  • Mejia has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kluber (0-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up hits.
