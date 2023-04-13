On Thursday, Francisco Mejia (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .167 with a double and three walks.

Mejia has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.

Mejia has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings