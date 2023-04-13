Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has a double, four home runs and eight walks while batting .310.
- In seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), Lowe has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in four games this year (40.0%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (40.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering hits.
