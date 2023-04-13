The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has a double, four home runs and eight walks while batting .310.

In seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), Lowe has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in four games this year (40.0%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (40.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings