Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .303.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- In five of nine games this year (55.6%) Diaz has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (three of nine), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year (five of nine), with two or more runs four times (44.4%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sale (1-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
