The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)

Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 40.7% of his games last year (22 of 54), Brujan had a base hit, and in three of those games (5.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He homered in three games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 5.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.

Brujan picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 54 (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate 13 times last season in 54 games (24.1%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 24 .111 AVG .213 .220 OBP .238 .181 SLG .333 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/9 K/BB 18/3 2 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 27 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

