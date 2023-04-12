The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)

  • Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 40.7% of his games last year (22 of 54), Brujan had a base hit, and in three of those games (5.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He homered in three games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 5.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Brujan picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 54 (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He touched home plate 13 times last season in 54 games (24.1%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 24
.111 AVG .213
.220 OBP .238
.181 SLG .333
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
19/9 K/BB 18/3
2 SB 3
Home Away
27 GP 27
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • The Red Sox will send Sale (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
