Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Chris Sale will be on the mound for Boston, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 29 home runs, averaging 2.6 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .580 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .283 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 7.5 runs per game (83 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .365 on-base percentage.

Rays hitters strike out 6.7 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 1.73 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average baseball's best WHIP (.929).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.

The 22-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Athletics W 9-5 Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Home - Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox W 7-2 Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox - Home Taj Bradley Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox - Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josh Fleming Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.