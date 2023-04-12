Wednesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (11-0) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (5-6) at 6:40 PM ET (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 7-3 victory as our model heavily favors the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound, while Chris Sale (1-0) will take the ball for the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 7, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in 11 games and won them all.

Tampa Bay has been at least -130 moneyline favorites 11 times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 56.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (83) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule