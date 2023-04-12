The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .535, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 51st in slugging.
  • In 90.9% of his games this season (10 of 11), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (36.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (63.6%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Sale (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
