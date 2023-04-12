Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .535, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 51st in slugging.
- In 90.9% of his games this season (10 of 11), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (36.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (63.6%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (63.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Sale (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.