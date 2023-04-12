After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .208 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 10% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings