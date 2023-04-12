After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Chris Sale) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .385 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 85.7% of his games this season (six of seven), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season (57.1%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

