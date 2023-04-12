The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has three home runs and two walks while hitting .314.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

