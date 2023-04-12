On Wednesday, Francisco Mejia (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has a double and three walks while hitting .176.

Twice in six games this year, Mejia has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Mejia has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings